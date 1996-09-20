
Matthew Kuhnemann Career, Biography & More

Matthew Kuhnemann
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 5 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches34362920
Innings52121422
Not Out207610
Runs121625103149
High Score61591824
Average4.008.005.0012.8712.41
Strike Rate20.33114.2873.5275.1841.50
100S00000
50S00000
6S00011
4S1331114
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 34362920
Innings 54332935
overs 78.338102234658.4
Runs 28019177812921890
wickets 96274556
bestinning 5/162/263/174/375/16
bestmatch 6/762/263/174/3710/167
Average 31.1131.8328.8128.7133.75
econ 3.565.027.625.522.86
Strike Rate 52.338.022.631.270.5
4W 00011
5W 10005
10w 00001
