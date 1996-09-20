Matthew Kuhnemann Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 5 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|4
|36
|29
|20
|Innings
|5
|2
|12
|14
|22
|Not Out
|2
|0
|7
|6
|10
|Runs
|12
|16
|25
|103
|149
|High Score
|6
|15
|9
|18
|24
|Average
|4.00
|8.00
|5.00
|12.87
|12.41
|Strike Rate
|20.33
|114.28
|73.52
|75.18
|41.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4S
|1
|3
|3
|11
|14
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|4
|36
|29
|20
|Innings
|5
|4
|33
|29
|35
|overs
|78.3
|38
|102
|234
|658.4
|Runs
|280
|191
|778
|1292
|1890
|wickets
|9
|6
|27
|45
|56
|bestinning
|5/16
|2/26
|3/17
|4/37
|5/16
|bestmatch
|6/76
|2/26
|3/17
|4/37
|10/167
|Average
|31.11
|31.83
|28.81
|28.71
|33.75
|econ
|3.56
|5.02
|7.62
|5.52
|2.86
|Strike Rate
|52.3
|38.0
|22.6
|31.2
|70.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1