Aamer Jamal Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 7 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|22
|23
|23
|Innings
|1
|20
|19
|32
|Not Out
|0
|6
|1
|3
|Runs
|10
|279
|197
|558
|High Score
|10
|47
|32
|80
|Average
|10.00
|19.92
|10.94
|19.24
|Strike Rate
|142.85
|146.84
|85.28
|55.46
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|0
|11
|8
|8
|4S
|1
|32
|13
|77
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|22
|23
|23
|Innings
|2
|22
|23
|38
|overs
|4
|71.5
|168.1
|555.1
|Runs
|43
|721
|1157
|2026
|wickets
|1
|25
|41
|64
|bestinning
|1/13
|3/27
|5/75
|8/120
|bestmatch
|1/13
|3/27
|5/75
|8/120
|Average
|43.00
|28.84
|28.21
|31.65
|econ
|10.75
|10.03
|6.88
|3.64
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|17.2
|24.6
|52.0
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0