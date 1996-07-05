
Aamer Jamal Career, Biography & More

Aamer Jamal
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 7 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2222323
Innings1201932
Not Out0613
Runs10279197558
High Score10473280
Average10.0019.9210.9419.24
Strike Rate142.85146.8485.2855.46
100S0000
50S0002
6S01188
4S1321377
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2222323
Innings 2222338
overs 471.5168.1555.1
Runs 4372111572026
wickets 1254164
bestinning 1/133/275/758/120
bestmatch 1/133/275/758/120
Average 43.0028.8428.2131.65
econ 10.7510.036.883.64
Strike Rate 24.017.224.652.0
4W 0011
5W 0013
10w 0000
