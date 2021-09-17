                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohibullah Oryakhel

Mohibullah Oryakhel
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 10 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches2
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average5.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs107
High Score49
Average21.40
Strike Rate47.98
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches11
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs543
High Score149
Average31.94
Strike Rate68.04
100s1
50s2
6s14
4s70
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings3
overs4
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
