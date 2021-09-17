Mohibullah Oryakhel
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 10 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|107
|High Score
|49
|Average
|21.40
|Strike Rate
|47.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|543
|High Score
|149
|Average
|31.94
|Strike Rate
|68.04
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|14
|4s
|70
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|3
|overs
|4
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0