                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 4 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches13
Innings20
Not Out0
Runs155
High Score30
Average7.75
Strike Rate50.65
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s22
Matches17
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs27
High Score8
Average6.75
Strike Rate79.41
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches12
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs19
High Score18
Average19.00
Strike Rate190.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches121
Innings61
Not Out29
Runs551
High Score36
Average17.21
Strike Rate147.72
100s0
50s0
6s24
4s41
Matches31
Innings20
Not Out8
Runs219
High Score45
Average18.25
Strike Rate114.06
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s16
Matches43
Innings63
Not Out10
Runs1201
High Score81
Average22.66
Strike Rate66.94
100s0
50s6
6s25
4s146
Matches13
Innings24
overs434.5
Runs1304
wickets42
bestinning6/45
bestmatch8/85
Average31.04
econ2.99
Strike Rate62.1
4W0
5W3
10W0
Matches17
Innings17
overs151.5
Runs720
wickets30
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average24.00
econ4.74
Strike Rate30.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings12
overs47
Runs371
wickets14
bestinning4/33
bestmatch4/33
Average26.50
econ7.89
Strike Rate20.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches121
Innings118
overs450
Runs3446
wickets153
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average22.52
econ7.65
Strike Rate17.6
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings30
overs273.4
Runs1365
wickets51
bestinning5/42
bestmatch5/42
Average26.76
econ4.98
Strike Rate32.1
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches43
Innings82
overs1476
Runs4510
wickets181
bestinning7/67
bestmatch11/137
Average24.91
econ3.05
Strike Rate48.9
4W10
5W8
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.