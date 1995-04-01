Jofra Archer
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 4 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|155
|High Score
|30
|Average
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|50.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|22
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|8
|Average
|6.75
|Strike Rate
|79.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|18
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|190.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|551
|High Score
|36
|Average
|17.21
|Strike Rate
|147.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|24
|4s
|41
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|219
|High Score
|45
|Average
|18.25
|Strike Rate
|114.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|16
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1201
|High Score
|81
|Average
|22.66
|Strike Rate
|66.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|25
|4s
|146
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|24
|overs
|434.5
|Runs
|1304
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|6/45
|bestmatch
|8/85
|Average
|31.04
|econ
|2.99
|Strike Rate
|62.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|overs
|151.5
|Runs
|720
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|24.00
|econ
|4.74
|Strike Rate
|30.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|47
|Runs
|371
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|4/33
|bestmatch
|4/33
|Average
|26.50
|econ
|7.89
|Strike Rate
|20.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|118
|overs
|450
|Runs
|3446
|wickets
|153
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|22.52
|econ
|7.65
|Strike Rate
|17.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|30
|overs
|273.4
|Runs
|1365
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|5/42
|Average
|26.76
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|32.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|82
|overs
|1476
|Runs
|4510
|wickets
|181
|bestinning
|7/67
|bestmatch
|11/137
|Average
|24.91
|econ
|3.05
|Strike Rate
|48.9
|4W
|10
|5W
|8
|10W
|1