Mohammad Wasim Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 5 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|16
|27
|64
|31
|9
|Innings
|4
|7
|10
|31
|19
|16
|Not Out
|1
|1
|6
|17
|6
|3
|Runs
|55
|57
|45
|235
|252
|202
|High Score
|43
|17
|12
|34
|54
|43
|Average
|18.33
|9.50
|11.25
|16.78
|19.38
|15.53
|Strike Rate
|74.32
|96.61
|90.00
|125.00
|116.66
|57.54
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6S
|2
|3
|1
|13
|14
|9
|4S
|5
|3
|5
|20
|20
|17
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|16
|27
|64
|31
|9
|Innings
|4
|16
|27
|64
|31
|17
|overs
|59.4
|122.1
|85.1
|221.1
|228.1
|181
|Runs
|231
|641
|692
|1956
|1279
|728
|wickets
|2
|24
|35
|77
|41
|22
|bestinning
|1/71
|4/36
|4/24
|4/24
|4/36
|4/65
|bestmatch
|1/111
|4/36
|4/24
|4/24
|4/36
|6/87
|Average
|115.50
|26.70
|19.77
|25.40
|31.19
|33.09
|econ
|3.87
|5.24
|8.12
|8.84
|5.60
|4.02
|Strike Rate
|179.0
|30.5
|14.6
|17.2
|33.3
|49.3
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0