Mohammad Wasim Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mohammad Wasim
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 5 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2162764319
Innings4710311916
Not Out1161763
Runs555745235252202
High Score431712345443
Average18.339.5011.2516.7819.3815.53
Strike Rate74.3296.6190.00125.00116.6657.54
100S000000
50S000010
6S23113149
4S535202017
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2162764319
Innings 41627643117
overs 59.4122.185.1221.1228.1181
Runs 23164169219561279728
wickets 22435774122
bestinning 1/714/364/244/244/364/65
bestmatch 1/1114/364/244/244/366/87
Average 115.5026.7019.7725.4031.1933.09
econ 3.875.248.128.845.604.02
Strike Rate 179.030.514.617.233.349.3
4W 012321
5W 000000
10w 000000
app-banner

