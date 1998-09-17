Abrar Ahmed Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 5 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|21
|12
|21
|Innings
|8
|2
|6
|26
|Not Out
|4
|0
|2
|9
|Runs
|52
|0
|24
|199
|High Score
|17
|0
|8
|26
|Average
|13.00
|0.00
|6.00
|11.70
|Strike Rate
|63.41
|0.00
|104.34
|52.09
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4S
|8
|0
|3
|29
|Matches
|6
|21
|12
|21
|Innings
|12
|21
|11
|40
|overs
|324.4
|79
|96
|979.4
|Runs
|1181
|595
|437
|3299
|wickets
|38
|22
|17
|120
|bestinning
|7/114
|3/14
|3/25
|7/114
|bestmatch
|11/234
|3/14
|3/25
|11/63
|Average
|31.07
|27.04
|25.70
|27.49
|econ
|3.63
|7.53
|4.55
|3.36
|Strike Rate
|51.2
|21.5
|33.8
|48.9
|4W
|4
|0
|0
|8
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|9
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|3