Abrar Ahmed Career, Biography & More

Abrar Ahmed
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 5 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches6211221
Innings82626
Not Out4029
Runs52024199
High Score170826
Average13.000.006.0011.70
Strike Rate63.410.00104.3452.09
100S0000
50S0000
6S2013
4S80329
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 6211221
Innings 12211140
overs 324.47996979.4
Runs 11815954373299
wickets 382217120
bestinning 7/1143/143/257/114
bestmatch 11/2343/143/2511/63
Average 31.0727.0425.7027.49
econ 3.637.534.553.36
Strike Rate 51.221.533.848.9
4W 4008
5W 2009
10w 1003
