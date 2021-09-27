Shivam Dube
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 1 month28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|9
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|150.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|105
|High Score
|54
|Average
|17.50
|Strike Rate
|136.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|7
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|1309
|High Score
|95
|Average
|22.96
|Strike Rate
|137.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|76
|4s
|84
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|803
|High Score
|118
|Average
|38.23
|Strike Rate
|117.56
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|47
|4s
|46
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1012
|High Score
|114
|Average
|48.19
|Strike Rate
|67.06
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|39
|4s
|99
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|7.5
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.68
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|11
|overs
|21.3
|Runs
|216
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/30
|bestmatch
|3/30
|Average
|43.20
|econ
|10.04
|Strike Rate
|25.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|55
|overs
|122.3
|Runs
|1088
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|32.96
|econ
|8.88
|Strike Rate
|22.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|43
|overs
|271
|Runs
|1456
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|3/21
|bestmatch
|3/21
|Average
|40.44
|econ
|5.37
|Strike Rate
|45.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|27
|overs
|345.3
|Runs
|971
|wickets
|40
|bestinning
|7/53
|bestmatch
|7/84
|Average
|24.27
|econ
|2.81
|Strike Rate
|51.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0