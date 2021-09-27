                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 1 month28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs9
High Score9
Average9.00
Strike Rate150.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches13
Innings9
Not Out3
Runs105
High Score54
Average17.50
Strike Rate136.36
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s7
Matches80
Innings73
Not Out16
Runs1309
High Score95
Average22.96
Strike Rate137.35
100s0
50s5
6s76
4s84
Matches47
Innings33
Not Out12
Runs803
High Score118
Average38.23
Strike Rate117.56
100s1
50s1
6s47
4s46
Matches16
Innings25
Not Out4
Runs1012
High Score114
Average48.19
Strike Rate67.06
100s2
50s7
6s39
4s99
Matches1
Innings1
overs7.5
Runs68
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.68
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings11
overs21.3
Runs216
wickets5
bestinning3/30
bestmatch3/30
Average43.20
econ10.04
Strike Rate25.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches80
Innings55
overs122.3
Runs1088
wickets33
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average32.96
econ8.88
Strike Rate22.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings43
overs271
Runs1456
wickets36
bestinning3/21
bestmatch3/21
Average40.44
econ5.37
Strike Rate45.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings27
overs345.3
Runs971
wickets40
bestinning7/53
bestmatch7/84
Average24.27
econ2.81
Strike Rate51.8
4W0
5W2
10W0
