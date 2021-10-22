Fraser Watts
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 2 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|974
|High Score
|101
|Average
|28.64
|Strike Rate
|62.47
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|8
|4s
|79
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|137
|High Score
|46
|Average
|15.22
|Strike Rate
|107.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|13
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|370
|High Score
|73
|Average
|18.50
|Strike Rate
|120.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|12
|4s
|30
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2732
|High Score
|101
|Average
|22.39
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|15
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|942
|High Score
|146
|Average
|28.54
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0