Fraser Watts

Fraser Watts
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 2 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches36
Innings35
Not Out1
Runs974
High Score101
Average28.64
Strike Rate62.47
100s1
50s9
6s8
4s79
Matches11
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs137
High Score46
Average15.22
Strike Rate107.87
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s13
Matches24
Innings22
Not Out2
Runs370
High Score73
Average18.50
Strike Rate120.52
100s0
50s2
6s12
4s30
Matches137
Innings133
Not Out11
Runs2732
High Score101
Average22.39
Strike Rate
100s1
50s15
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings34
Not Out1
Runs942
High Score146
Average28.54
Strike Rate
100s2
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches36
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches137
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

