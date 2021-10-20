Zubin Surkari
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 5 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|328
|High Score
|49
|Average
|17.26
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|31
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|6
|Average
|3.33
|Strike Rate
|30.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|151
|High Score
|42
|Average
|11.61
|Strike Rate
|77.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|13
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|559
|High Score
|49
|Average
|16.44
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|351
|High Score
|139
|Average
|21.93
|Strike Rate
|52.30
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0