Zubin Surkari

Zubin Surkari
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 5 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches23
Innings22
Not Out3
Runs328
High Score49
Average17.26
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s31
Matches4
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs10
High Score6
Average3.33
Strike Rate30.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches15
Innings14
Not Out1
Runs151
High Score42
Average11.61
Strike Rate77.83
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s13
Matches38
Innings37
Not Out3
Runs559
High Score49
Average16.44
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings16
Not Out0
Runs351
High Score139
Average21.93
Strike Rate52.30
100s1
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings0
overs1
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
