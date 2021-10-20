                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Henry Osinde

Henry Osinde
NationalityCanada
RoleBowlers
Born
Age43 years, 10 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches42
Innings28
Not Out13
Runs64
High Score21
Average4.26
Strike Rate49.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches11
Innings6
Not Out2
Runs31
High Score17
Average7.75
Strike Rate91.17
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches26
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs33
High Score17
Average4.12
Strike Rate78.57
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches59
Innings36
Not Out18
Runs79
High Score21
Average4.38
Strike Rate47.59
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches23
Innings35
Not Out10
Runs283
High Score60
Average11.32
Strike Rate53.09
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches42
Innings41
overs282
Runs1389
wickets45
bestinning4/26
bestmatch4/26
Average30.86
econ4.92
Strike Rate37.6
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings11
overs35
Runs250
wickets10
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/36
Average25.00
econ7.14
Strike Rate21.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings26
overs77
Runs562
wickets18
bestinning3/36
bestmatch3/36
Average31.22
econ7.29
Strike Rate25.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches59
Innings0
overs377
Runs1833
wickets62
bestinning4/26
bestmatch4/26
Average29.56
econ4.86
Strike Rate36.4
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs607.5
Runs1943
wickets68
bestinning7/53
bestmatch
Average28.57
econ3.19
Strike Rate53.6
4W3
5W2
10W0
app-banner

