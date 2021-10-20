Henry Osinde
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|64
|High Score
|21
|Average
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|49.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|17
|Average
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|91.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|33
|High Score
|17
|Average
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|78.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|79
|High Score
|21
|Average
|4.38
|Strike Rate
|47.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|283
|High Score
|60
|Average
|11.32
|Strike Rate
|53.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|41
|overs
|282
|Runs
|1389
|wickets
|45
|bestinning
|4/26
|bestmatch
|4/26
|Average
|30.86
|econ
|4.92
|Strike Rate
|37.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|overs
|35
|Runs
|250
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/36
|Average
|25.00
|econ
|7.14
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|overs
|77
|Runs
|562
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|3/36
|Average
|31.22
|econ
|7.29
|Strike Rate
|25.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|0
|overs
|377
|Runs
|1833
|wickets
|62
|bestinning
|4/26
|bestmatch
|4/26
|Average
|29.56
|econ
|4.86
|Strike Rate
|36.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|607.5
|Runs
|1943
|wickets
|68
|bestinning
|7/53
|bestmatch
|Average
|28.57
|econ
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|53.6
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0