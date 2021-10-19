Kwame Tucker
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 10 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|95
|High Score
|34
|Average
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|38.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|14
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|30
|High Score
|12
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|2
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|167
|High Score
|34
|Average
|9.27
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|43
|High Score
|33
|Average
|14.33
|Strike Rate
|22.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0