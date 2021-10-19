                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kwame Tucker

NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 10 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs95
High Score34
Average9.50
Strike Rate38.61
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s14
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs30
High Score12
Average15.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s2
Matches22
Innings22
Not Out4
Runs167
High Score34
Average9.27
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs43
High Score33
Average14.33
Strike Rate22.05
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
