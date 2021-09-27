                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 9 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches46
Innings42
Not Out6
Runs934
High Score86
Average25.94
Strike Rate90.59
100s0
50s6
6s19
4s107
Matches13
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs249
High Score50
Average24.90
Strike Rate118.00
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s26
Matches291
Innings282
Not Out24
Runs7272
High Score92
Average28.18
Strike Rate133.08
100s0
50s42
6s267
4s720
Matches203
Innings197
Not Out12
Runs6534
High Score169
Average35.31
Strike Rate94.50
100s16
50s33
6s0
4s0
Matches142
Innings238
Not Out6
Runs9446
High Score162
Average40.71
Strike Rate
100s22
50s52
6s0
4s0
Matches46
Innings1
overs0.2
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches291
Innings1
overs1
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches203
Innings0
overs47.2
Runs286
wickets5
bestinning2/19
bestmatch2/19
Average57.20
econ6.04
Strike Rate56.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches142
Innings0
overs125.4
Runs485
wickets12
bestinning3/26
bestmatch5/67
Average40.41
econ3.85
Strike Rate62.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.