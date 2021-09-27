Robin Uthappa
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 9 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|934
|High Score
|86
|Average
|25.94
|Strike Rate
|90.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|19
|4s
|107
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|249
|High Score
|50
|Average
|24.90
|Strike Rate
|118.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|26
|Matches
|291
|Innings
|282
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|7272
|High Score
|92
|Average
|28.18
|Strike Rate
|133.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|42
|6s
|267
|4s
|720
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|197
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|6534
|High Score
|169
|Average
|35.31
|Strike Rate
|94.50
|100s
|16
|50s
|33
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|238
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|9446
|High Score
|162
|Average
|40.71
|Strike Rate
|100s
|22
|50s
|52
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.2
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|291
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|0
|overs
|47.2
|Runs
|286
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|Average
|57.20
|econ
|6.04
|Strike Rate
|56.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|0
|overs
|125.4
|Runs
|485
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|5/67
|Average
|40.41
|econ
|3.85
|Strike Rate
|62.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0