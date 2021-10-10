                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gareth Hopkins

Gareth Hopkins
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born
Age45 years, 9 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs71
High Score15
Average11.83
Strike Rate25.63
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches25
Innings17
Not Out1
Runs236
High Score45
Average14.75
Strike Rate75.88
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s19
Matches10
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs86
High Score36
Average10.75
Strike Rate121.12
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s5
Matches83
Innings70
Not Out10
Runs1279
High Score71
Average21.31
Strike Rate130.91
100s0
50s4
6s43
4s116
Matches203
Innings175
Not Out27
Runs4013
High Score142
Average27.11
Strike Rate
100s4
50s14
6s0
4s0
Matches158
Innings245
Not Out39
Runs7550
High Score201
Average36.65
Strike Rate
100s17
50s34
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches203
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches158
Innings0
overs2.5
Runs49
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ17.29
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
