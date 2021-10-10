Gareth Hopkins
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 9 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|71
|High Score
|15
|Average
|11.83
|Strike Rate
|25.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|236
|High Score
|45
|Average
|14.75
|Strike Rate
|75.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|19
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|86
|High Score
|36
|Average
|10.75
|Strike Rate
|121.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|5
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1279
|High Score
|71
|Average
|21.31
|Strike Rate
|130.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|43
|4s
|116
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|175
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|4013
|High Score
|142
|Average
|27.11
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|14
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|158
|Innings
|245
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|7550
|High Score
|201
|Average
|36.65
|Strike Rate
|100s
|17
|50s
|34
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|158
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2.5
|Runs
|49
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|17.29
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0