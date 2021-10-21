Hrishikesh Kanitkar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 9 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|45
|Average
|18.50
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|339
|High Score
|57
|Average
|17.84
|Strike Rate
|66.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|25
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.50
|Strike Rate
|42.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|128
|Innings
|116
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|3526
|High Score
|133
|Average
|35.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|6
|50s
|21
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|222
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|10400
|High Score
|290
|Average
|52.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|33
|50s
|46
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|2
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|28
|overs
|167.4
|Runs
|803
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|47.23
|econ
|4.78
|Strike Rate
|59.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|128
|Innings
|0
|overs
|579.2
|Runs
|2775
|wickets
|70
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|39.64
|econ
|4.78
|Strike Rate
|49.60
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1292.1
|Runs
|3546
|wickets
|74
|bestinning
|3/21
|bestmatch
|Average
|47.91
|econ
|2.74
|Strike Rate
|104.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0