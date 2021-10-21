                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Hrishikesh Kanitkar

Hrishikesh Kanitkar
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 9 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs74
High Score45
Average18.50
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches34
Innings27
Not Out8
Runs339
High Score57
Average17.84
Strike Rate66.21
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s25
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score2
Average1.50
Strike Rate42.85
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches128
Innings116
Not Out16
Runs3526
High Score133
Average35.26
Strike Rate
100s6
50s21
6s0
4s0
Matches146
Innings222
Not Out23
Runs10400
High Score290
Average52.26
Strike Rate
100s33
50s46
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings1
overs1
Runs2
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings28
overs167.4
Runs803
wickets17
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average47.23
econ4.78
Strike Rate59.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches128
Innings0
overs579.2
Runs2775
wickets70
bestinning4/35
bestmatch4/35
Average39.64
econ4.78
Strike Rate49.60
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches146
Innings0
overs1292.1
Runs3546
wickets74
bestinning3/21
bestmatch
Average47.91
econ2.74
Strike Rate104.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

