Manish Pandey
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 11 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|566
|High Score
|104
|Average
|33.29
|Strike Rate
|90.56
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|45
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|709
|High Score
|79
|Average
|44.31
|Strike Rate
|126.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|19
|4s
|49
|Matches
|280
|Innings
|257
|Not Out
|56
|Runs
|6403
|High Score
|129
|Average
|31.85
|Strike Rate
|123.65
|100s
|3
|50s
|36
|6s
|195
|4s
|532
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|163
|Not Out
|36
|Runs
|5764
|High Score
|142
|Average
|45.38
|Strike Rate
|93.83
|100s
|10
|50s
|36
|6s
|140
|4s
|447
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|149
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|6745
|High Score
|238
|Average
|52.28
|Strike Rate
|66.32
|100s
|21
|50s
|29
|6s
|116
|4s
|774
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|280
|Innings
|10
|overs
|28
|Runs
|212
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/27
|bestmatch
|4/27
|Average
|21.20
|econ
|7.57
|Strike Rate
|16.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|19
|overs
|70.2
|Runs
|376
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|47.00
|econ
|5.34
|Strike Rate
|52.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|34
|overs
|95.1
|Runs
|244
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/45
|bestmatch
|2/45
|Average
|48.80
|econ
|2.56
|Strike Rate
|114.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0