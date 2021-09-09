                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 11 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches29
Innings24
Not Out7
Runs566
High Score104
Average33.29
Strike Rate90.56
100s1
50s2
6s5
4s45
Matches39
Innings33
Not Out17
Runs709
High Score79
Average44.31
Strike Rate126.15
100s0
50s3
6s19
4s49
Matches280
Innings257
Not Out56
Runs6403
High Score129
Average31.85
Strike Rate123.65
100s3
50s36
6s195
4s532
Matches173
Innings163
Not Out36
Runs5764
High Score142
Average45.38
Strike Rate93.83
100s10
50s36
6s140
4s447
Matches95
Innings149
Not Out20
Runs6745
High Score238
Average52.28
Strike Rate66.32
100s21
50s29
6s116
4s774
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches280
Innings10
overs28
Runs212
wickets10
bestinning4/27
bestmatch4/27
Average21.20
econ7.57
Strike Rate16.8
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches173
Innings19
overs70.2
Runs376
wickets8
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average47.00
econ5.34
Strike Rate52.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches95
Innings34
overs95.1
Runs244
wickets5
bestinning2/45
bestmatch2/45
Average48.80
econ2.56
Strike Rate114.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.