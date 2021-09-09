Suryakumar Yadav
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 11 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|340
|High Score
|64
|Average
|34.00
|Strike Rate
|98.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|3
|4s
|38
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|672
|High Score
|117
|Average
|37.33
|Strike Rate
|175.45
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|37
|4s
|66
|Matches
|217
|Innings
|195
|Not Out
|42
|Runs
|4895
|High Score
|117
|Average
|31.99
|Strike Rate
|144.69
|100s
|1
|50s
|29
|6s
|180
|4s
|506
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|103
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|3194
|High Score
|134
|Average
|36.29
|Strike Rate
|103.60
|100s
|3
|50s
|19
|6s
|90
|4s
|316
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|129
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|5326
|High Score
|200
|Average
|44.01
|Strike Rate
|62.68
|100s
|14
|50s
|26
|6s
|52
|4s
|756
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|217
|Innings
|10
|overs
|22
|Runs
|140
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/11
|Average
|23.33
|econ
|6.36
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|17
|overs
|71.4
|Runs
|378
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/20
|bestmatch
|2/20
|Average
|63.00
|econ
|5.27
|Strike Rate
|71.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|50
|overs
|192.2
|Runs
|550
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|4/47
|bestmatch
|4/47
|Average
|22.91
|econ
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0