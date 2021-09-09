                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Suryakumar Yadav

NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 11 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches13
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs340
High Score64
Average34.00
Strike Rate98.83
100s0
50s2
6s3
4s38
Matches23
Innings21
Not Out3
Runs672
High Score117
Average37.33
Strike Rate175.45
100s1
50s5
6s37
4s66
Matches217
Innings195
Not Out42
Runs4895
High Score117
Average31.99
Strike Rate144.69
100s1
50s29
6s180
4s506
Matches115
Innings103
Not Out15
Runs3194
High Score134
Average36.29
Strike Rate103.60
100s3
50s19
6s90
4s316
Matches77
Innings129
Not Out8
Runs5326
High Score200
Average44.01
Strike Rate62.68
100s14
50s26
6s52
4s756
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches217
Innings10
overs22
Runs140
wickets6
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/11
Average23.33
econ6.36
Strike Rate22.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings17
overs71.4
Runs378
wickets6
bestinning2/20
bestmatch2/20
Average63.00
econ5.27
Strike Rate71.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings50
overs192.2
Runs550
wickets24
bestinning4/47
bestmatch4/47
Average22.91
econ2.85
Strike Rate48.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
