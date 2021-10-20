                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Salim

NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age40 years, 10 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs49
High Score26
Average16.33
Strike Rate38.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs9
High Score9
Average9.00
Strike Rate37.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches60
Innings58
Not Out7
Runs986
High Score88
Average19.33
Strike Rate
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches65
Innings112
Not Out10
Runs1750
High Score150
Average17.15
Strike Rate
100s1
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings0
overs1
Runs16
wickets1
bestinning1/16
bestmatch1/16
Average16.00
econ16.00
Strike Rate6.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches65
Innings0
overs23.1
Runs98
wickets3
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/4
Average32.66
econ4.23
Strike Rate46.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
