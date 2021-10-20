Mohammad Salim
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 10 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|49
|High Score
|26
|Average
|16.33
|Strike Rate
|38.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|9
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|37.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|986
|High Score
|88
|Average
|19.33
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|112
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1750
|High Score
|150
|Average
|17.15
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/16
|bestmatch
|1/16
|Average
|16.00
|econ
|16.00
|Strike Rate
|6.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|0
|overs
|23.1
|Runs
|98
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|32.66
|econ
|4.23
|Strike Rate
|46.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0