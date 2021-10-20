Talha Jubair
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 8 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|52
|High Score
|31
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|53.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|9
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|4
|Average
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|33.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|59
|High Score
|13
|Average
|4.53
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|925
|High Score
|50
|Average
|10.63
|Strike Rate
|61.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|9
|overs
|181.4
|Runs
|771
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/135
|bestmatch
|3/126
|Average
|55.07
|econ
|4.24
|Strike Rate
|77.80
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|34
|Runs
|255
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|4/65
|bestmatch
|4/65
|Average
|42.50
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|34.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|6
|Runs
|78
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|190.3
|Runs
|1101
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|5/38
|bestmatch
|5/38
|Average
|36.70
|econ
|5.77
|Strike Rate
|38.10
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1779.3
|Runs
|5964
|wickets
|222
|bestinning
|8/35
|bestmatch
|Average
|26.86
|econ
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|12
|5W
|6
|10W
|2