Talha Jubair

Talha Jubair
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 8 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches7
Innings14
Not Out6
Runs52
High Score31
Average6.50
Strike Rate53.60
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s9
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs5
High Score4
Average2.50
Strike Rate33.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches29
Innings17
Not Out4
Runs59
High Score13
Average4.53
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches73
Innings110
Not Out23
Runs925
High Score50
Average10.63
Strike Rate61.17
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings9
overs181.4
Runs771
wickets14
bestinning3/135
bestmatch3/126
Average55.07
econ4.24
Strike Rate77.80
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings6
overs34
Runs255
wickets6
bestinning4/65
bestmatch4/65
Average42.50
econ7.50
Strike Rate34.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs6
Runs78
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ13.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs190.3
Runs1101
wickets30
bestinning5/38
bestmatch5/38
Average36.70
econ5.77
Strike Rate38.10
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches73
Innings0
overs1779.3
Runs5964
wickets222
bestinning8/35
bestmatch
Average26.86
econ3.35
Strike Rate48.0
4W12
5W6
10W2
