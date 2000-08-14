
Tristan Stubbs Career, Biography & More

Tristan Stubbs
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 6 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches116582112
Innings112532016
Not Out01821
Runs62251105759639
High Score67280144132
Average6.0020.4524.5542.1642.60
Strike Rate60.00158.45147.7286.3460.56
100S00013
50S01451
6S015681413
4S015605869
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 116582112
Innings 011578
overs 0126.32747
Runs 020236130194
wickets 00663
bestinning 2/62/291/13
bestmatch 2/62/291/13
Average 39.3321.6664.66
econ 20.008.904.814.12
Strike Rate 26.527.094.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
