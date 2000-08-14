Tristan Stubbs Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 6 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|16
|58
|21
|12
|Innings
|1
|12
|53
|20
|16
|Not Out
|0
|1
|8
|2
|1
|Runs
|6
|225
|1105
|759
|639
|High Score
|6
|72
|80
|144
|132
|Average
|6.00
|20.45
|24.55
|42.16
|42.60
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|158.45
|147.72
|86.34
|60.56
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|50S
|0
|1
|4
|5
|1
|6S
|0
|15
|68
|14
|13
|4S
|0
|15
|60
|58
|69
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|16
|58
|21
|12
|Innings
|0
|1
|15
|7
|8
|overs
|0
|1
|26.3
|27
|47
|Runs
|0
|20
|236
|130
|194
|wickets
|0
|0
|6
|6
|3
|bestinning
|2/6
|2/29
|1/13
|bestmatch
|2/6
|2/29
|1/13
|Average
|39.33
|21.66
|64.66
|econ
|20.00
|8.90
|4.81
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|26.5
|27.0
|94.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0