Gerald Coetzee Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 4 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|6
|3
|41
|19
|19
|Innings
|4
|3
|3
|27
|10
|26
|Not Out
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Runs
|47
|3
|25
|193
|187
|317
|High Score
|20
|2
|13
|37
|77
|59
|Average
|15.66
|1.00
|8.33
|8.39
|20.77
|13.78
|Strike Rate
|94.00
|25.00
|104.16
|120.62
|82.01
|48.47
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6S
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6
|10
|4S
|5
|0
|1
|11
|10
|33
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|6
|3
|41
|19
|19
|Innings
|4
|2
|2
|0
|15
|31
|overs
|40
|20
|6
|0
|116.5
|503.5
|Runs
|143
|110
|72
|0
|626
|1717
|wickets
|9
|5
|1
|0
|30
|61
|bestinning
|3/37
|3/57
|1/40
|5/33
|5/56
|bestmatch
|6/78
|3/57
|1/40
|5/33
|6/78
|Average
|15.88
|22.00
|72.00
|20.86
|28.14
|econ
|3.57
|5.50
|12.00
|5.35
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|26.6
|24.0
|36.0
|23.3
|49.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0