Gudakesh Motie Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|7
|1
|29
|32
|40
|Innings
|4
|5
|0
|8
|19
|51
|Not Out
|2
|2
|0
|3
|9
|19
|Runs
|52
|54
|0
|48
|222
|725
|High Score
|23
|39
|0
|22
|39
|110
|Average
|26.00
|18.00
|9.60
|22.20
|22.65
|Strike Rate
|61.17
|84.37
|84.21
|82.52
|54.55
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|13
|4S
|9
|5
|0
|3
|20
|88
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|7
|1
|29
|32
|40
|Innings
|8
|7
|1
|28
|32
|71
|overs
|134.2
|63.2
|4
|97
|276.2
|1171
|Runs
|417
|234
|29
|695
|1142
|3014
|wickets
|22
|14
|0
|29
|55
|141
|bestinning
|7/37
|4/23
|4/29
|4/23
|7/37
|bestmatch
|13/99
|4/23
|4/29
|4/23
|13/99
|Average
|18.95
|16.71
|23.96
|20.76
|21.37
|econ
|3.10
|3.69
|7.25
|7.16
|4.13
|2.57
|Strike Rate
|36.6
|27.1
|20.0
|30.1
|49.8
|4W
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2