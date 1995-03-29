
|

Gudakesh Motie Career, Biography & More

Gudakesh Motie
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 10 months, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches471293240
Innings45081951
Not Out2203919
Runs5254048222725
High Score233902239110
Average26.0018.009.6022.2022.65
Strike Rate61.1784.3784.2182.5254.55
100S000001
50S000001
6S0302613
4S95032088
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 471293240
Innings 871283271
overs 134.263.2497276.21171
Runs 4172342969511423014
wickets 221402955141
bestinning 7/374/234/294/237/37
bestmatch 13/994/234/294/2313/99
Average 18.9516.7123.9620.7621.37
econ 3.103.697.257.164.132.57
Strike Rate 36.627.120.030.149.8
4W 110149
5W 200006
10w 100002
