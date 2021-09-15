                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born
Age38 years, 10 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches40
Innings71
Not Out1
Runs2200
High Score113
Average31.42
Strike Rate48.59
100s3
50s13
6s21
4s269
Matches164
Innings141
Not Out24
Runs2968
High Score112
Average25.36
Strike Rate82.30
100s2
50s10
6s58
4s240
Matches91
Innings74
Not Out17
Runs1255
High Score66
Average22.01
Strike Rate115.03
100s0
50s4
6s55
4s73
Matches548
Innings422
Not Out125
Runs6858
High Score70
Average23.09
Strike Rate126.50
100s0
50s20
6s332
4s440
Matches227
Innings198
Not Out30
Runs4046
High Score112
Average24.08
Strike Rate
100s2
50s13
6s0
4s0
Matches100
Innings180
Not Out7
Runs5302
High Score197
Average30.64
Strike Rate
100s8
50s30
6s0
4s0
Matches40
Innings61
overs1077.4
Runs3426
wickets86
bestinning6/55
bestmatch6/84
Average39.83
econ3.17
Strike Rate75.1
4W6
5W2
10W0
Matches164
Innings150
overs1085.1
Runs5874
wickets199
bestinning6/43
bestmatch6/43
Average29.51
econ5.41
Strike Rate32.7
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches91
Innings77
overs250.5
Runs2036
wickets78
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average26.10
econ8.11
Strike Rate19.2
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches548
Innings519
overs1771.2
Runs14565
wickets604
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average24.11
econ8.22
Strike Rate17.5
4W11
5W2
10W0
Matches227
Innings0
overs1434.5
Runs7494
wickets271
bestinning6/43
bestmatch6/43
Average27.65
econ5.22
Strike Rate31.7
4W8
5W2
10W0
Matches100
Innings0
overs1837.3
Runs5918
wickets177
bestinning6/11
bestmatch
Average33.43
econ3.22
Strike Rate62.2
4W9
5W7
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.