Dwayne Bravo
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 10 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|71
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2200
|High Score
|113
|Average
|31.42
|Strike Rate
|48.59
|100s
|3
|50s
|13
|6s
|21
|4s
|269
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|141
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|2968
|High Score
|112
|Average
|25.36
|Strike Rate
|82.30
|100s
|2
|50s
|10
|6s
|58
|4s
|240
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|1255
|High Score
|66
|Average
|22.01
|Strike Rate
|115.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|55
|4s
|73
|Matches
|548
|Innings
|422
|Not Out
|125
|Runs
|6858
|High Score
|70
|Average
|23.09
|Strike Rate
|126.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|20
|6s
|332
|4s
|440
|Matches
|227
|Innings
|198
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|4046
|High Score
|112
|Average
|24.08
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|180
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|5302
|High Score
|197
|Average
|30.64
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|30
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|61
|overs
|1077.4
|Runs
|3426
|wickets
|86
|bestinning
|6/55
|bestmatch
|6/84
|Average
|39.83
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|75.1
|4W
|6
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|150
|overs
|1085.1
|Runs
|5874
|wickets
|199
|bestinning
|6/43
|bestmatch
|6/43
|Average
|29.51
|econ
|5.41
|Strike Rate
|32.7
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|77
|overs
|250.5
|Runs
|2036
|wickets
|78
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|26.10
|econ
|8.11
|Strike Rate
|19.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|548
|Innings
|519
|overs
|1771.2
|Runs
|14565
|wickets
|604
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|24.11
|econ
|8.22
|Strike Rate
|17.5
|4W
|11
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|227
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1434.5
|Runs
|7494
|wickets
|271
|bestinning
|6/43
|bestmatch
|6/43
|Average
|27.65
|econ
|5.22
|Strike Rate
|31.7
|4W
|8
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1837.3
|Runs
|5918
|wickets
|177
|bestinning
|6/11
|bestmatch
|Average
|33.43
|econ
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|62.2
|4W
|9
|5W
|7
|10W
|0