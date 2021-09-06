                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 6 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches21
Innings36
Not Out0
Runs1488
High Score243
Average41.33
Strike Rate53.48
100s4
50s6
6s28
4s189
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs86
High Score32
Average17.20
Strike Rate103.61
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s12
Matches177
Innings171
Not Out11
Runs4113
High Score111
Average25.70
Strike Rate133.88
100s2
50s25
6s147
4s405
Matches89
Innings89
Not Out3
Runs4085
High Score176
Average47.50
Strike Rate100.98
100s13
50s15
6s74
4s499
Matches78
Innings136
Not Out6
Runs5707
High Score304
Average43.90
Strike Rate58.68
100s12
50s30
6s70
4s748
Matches21
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings1
overs1
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches177
Innings1
overs1
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches89
Innings4
overs6
Runs44
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings20
overs65.3
Runs257
wickets3
bestinning2/18
bestmatch2/18
Average85.66
econ3.92
Strike Rate131.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
