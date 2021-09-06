Mayank Agarwal
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 6 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1488
|High Score
|243
|Average
|41.33
|Strike Rate
|53.48
|100s
|4
|50s
|6
|6s
|28
|4s
|189
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|86
|High Score
|32
|Average
|17.20
|Strike Rate
|103.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|177
|Innings
|171
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|4113
|High Score
|111
|Average
|25.70
|Strike Rate
|133.88
|100s
|2
|50s
|25
|6s
|147
|4s
|405
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|4085
|High Score
|176
|Average
|47.50
|Strike Rate
|100.98
|100s
|13
|50s
|15
|6s
|74
|4s
|499
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|5707
|High Score
|304
|Average
|43.90
|Strike Rate
|58.68
|100s
|12
|50s
|30
|6s
|70
|4s
|748
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|177
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|4
|overs
|6
|Runs
|44
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|20
|overs
|65.3
|Runs
|257
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/18
|bestmatch
|2/18
|Average
|85.66
|econ
|3.92
|Strike Rate
|131.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0