Treadwell Gibbons

Treadwell Gibbons
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 8 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs33
High Score33
Average16.50
Strike Rate33.67
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
