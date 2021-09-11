Yuvraj Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|62
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1900
|High Score
|169
|Average
|33.92
|Strike Rate
|57.97
|100s
|3
|50s
|11
|6s
|22
|4s
|260
|Matches
|304
|Innings
|278
|Not Out
|40
|Runs
|8701
|High Score
|150
|Average
|36.55
|Strike Rate
|87.67
|100s
|14
|50s
|52
|6s
|155
|4s
|908
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1177
|High Score
|77
|Average
|28.02
|Strike Rate
|136.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|74
|4s
|77
|Matches
|231
|Innings
|216
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|4857
|High Score
|83
|Average
|25.69
|Strike Rate
|128.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|27
|6s
|261
|4s
|386
|Matches
|423
|Innings
|389
|Not Out
|55
|Runs
|12663
|High Score
|172
|Average
|37.91
|Strike Rate
|100s
|19
|50s
|78
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|221
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|8965
|High Score
|260
|Average
|44.16
|Strike Rate
|100s
|26
|50s
|36
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|35
|overs
|155.1
|Runs
|547
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/20
|Average
|60.77
|econ
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|103.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|304
|Innings
|161
|overs
|841.2
|Runs
|4294
|wickets
|111
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|38.68
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|45.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|31
|overs
|70.4
|Runs
|499
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/17
|Average
|17.82
|econ
|7.06
|Strike Rate
|15.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|231
|Innings
|130
|overs
|266.1
|Runs
|1989
|wickets
|80
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|24.86
|econ
|7.47
|Strike Rate
|19.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|423
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1180.3
|Runs
|6010
|wickets
|166
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|36.20
|econ
|5.09
|Strike Rate
|42.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|0
|overs
|568
|Runs
|1978
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|5/94
|bestmatch
|Average
|48.24
|econ
|3.48
|Strike Rate
|83.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0