                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age40 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches40
Innings62
Not Out6
Runs1900
High Score169
Average33.92
Strike Rate57.97
100s3
50s11
6s22
4s260
Matches304
Innings278
Not Out40
Runs8701
High Score150
Average36.55
Strike Rate87.67
100s14
50s52
6s155
4s908
Matches58
Innings51
Not Out9
Runs1177
High Score77
Average28.02
Strike Rate136.38
100s0
50s8
6s74
4s77
Matches231
Innings216
Not Out27
Runs4857
High Score83
Average25.69
Strike Rate128.76
100s0
50s27
6s261
4s386
Matches423
Innings389
Not Out55
Runs12663
High Score172
Average37.91
Strike Rate
100s19
50s78
6s0
4s0
Matches139
Innings221
Not Out18
Runs8965
High Score260
Average44.16
Strike Rate
100s26
50s36
6s0
4s0
Matches40
Innings35
overs155.1
Runs547
wickets9
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/20
Average60.77
econ3.52
Strike Rate103.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches304
Innings161
overs841.2
Runs4294
wickets111
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average38.68
econ5.10
Strike Rate45.4
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches58
Innings31
overs70.4
Runs499
wickets28
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/17
Average17.82
econ7.06
Strike Rate15.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches231
Innings130
overs266.1
Runs1989
wickets80
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average24.86
econ7.47
Strike Rate19.9
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches423
Innings0
overs1180.3
Runs6010
wickets166
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average36.20
econ5.09
Strike Rate42.6
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches139
Innings0
overs568
Runs1978
wickets41
bestinning5/94
bestmatch
Average48.24
econ3.48
Strike Rate83.1
4W0
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.