Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 10 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches32
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs252
High Score92
Average16.80
Strike Rate96.18
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s20
Matches28
Innings15
Not Out4
Runs150
High Score34
Average13.63
Strike Rate125.00
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s10
Matches146
Innings80
Not Out30
Runs669
High Score42
Average13.38
Strike Rate132.21
100s0
50s0
6s40
4s47
Matches80
Innings53
Not Out13
Runs703
High Score92
Average17.57
Strike Rate95.12
100s0
50s3
6s18
4s68
Matches37
Innings56
Not Out3
Runs994
High Score64
Average18.75
Strike Rate71.56
100s0
50s3
6s23
4s125
Matches32
Innings32
overs279.4
Runs1555
wickets52
bestinning4/48
bestmatch4/48
Average29.90
econ5.56
Strike Rate32.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings27
overs97
Runs802
wickets34
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average23.58
econ8.26
Strike Rate17.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches146
Innings143
overs517.3
Runs4029
wickets170
bestinning4/10
bestmatch4/10
Average23.70
econ7.78
Strike Rate18.2
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches80
Innings80
overs718.2
Runs3647
wickets146
bestinning5/26
bestmatch5/26
Average24.97
econ5.07
Strike Rate29.5
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches37
Innings63
overs1143.3
Runs3557
wickets124
bestinning6/84
bestmatch9/125
Average28.68
econ3.11
Strike Rate55.3
4W6
5W2
10W0
