Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|252
|High Score
|92
|Average
|16.80
|Strike Rate
|96.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|20
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|150
|High Score
|34
|Average
|13.63
|Strike Rate
|125.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|10
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|669
|High Score
|42
|Average
|13.38
|Strike Rate
|132.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|40
|4s
|47
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|703
|High Score
|92
|Average
|17.57
|Strike Rate
|95.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|18
|4s
|68
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|994
|High Score
|64
|Average
|18.75
|Strike Rate
|71.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|23
|4s
|125
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|32
|overs
|279.4
|Runs
|1555
|wickets
|52
|bestinning
|4/48
|bestmatch
|4/48
|Average
|29.90
|econ
|5.56
|Strike Rate
|32.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|27
|overs
|97
|Runs
|802
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|23.58
|econ
|8.26
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|143
|overs
|517.3
|Runs
|4029
|wickets
|170
|bestinning
|4/10
|bestmatch
|4/10
|Average
|23.70
|econ
|7.78
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|80
|overs
|718.2
|Runs
|3647
|wickets
|146
|bestinning
|5/26
|bestmatch
|5/26
|Average
|24.97
|econ
|5.07
|Strike Rate
|29.5
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|63
|overs
|1143.3
|Runs
|3557
|wickets
|124
|bestinning
|6/84
|bestmatch
|9/125
|Average
|28.68
|econ
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|55.3
|4W
|6
|5W
|2
|10W
|0