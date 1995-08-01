James McCollum Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 6 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|10
|27
|57
|23
|Innings
|12
|10
|27
|54
|38
|Not Out
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Runs
|199
|188
|533
|1050
|1339
|High Score
|39
|73
|79
|102
|119
|Average
|18.09
|18.80
|21.32
|20.19
|39.38
|Strike Rate
|39.64
|67.14
|125.11
|70.94
|52.38
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|50S
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|6S
|0
|1
|16
|7
|4
|4S
|27
|26
|54
|137
|177
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|10
|27
|57
|23
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|14
|21
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|48
|88
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|bestinning
|1/14
|5/32
|bestmatch
|1/14
|5/55
|Average
|48.00
|17.60
|econ
|3.42
|4.19
|Strike Rate
|84.0
|25.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0