Anisur Rahman
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 7 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|6
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|37.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1714
|High Score
|106
|Average
|31.74
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|155
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|4684
|High Score
|151
|Average
|32.75
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|68
|Runs
|290
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|3/23
|bestmatch
|3/23
|Average
|22.30
|econ
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|31.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|0
|overs
|136.2
|Runs
|490
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/64
|bestmatch
|Average
|40.83
|econ
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|68.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0