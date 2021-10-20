                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Anisur Rahman

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 7 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs6
High Score6
Average6.00
Strike Rate37.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches68
Innings63
Not Out9
Runs1714
High Score106
Average31.74
Strike Rate
100s2
50s12
6s0
4s0
Matches97
Innings155
Not Out12
Runs4684
High Score151
Average32.75
Strike Rate
100s8
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings0
overs68
Runs290
wickets13
bestinning3/23
bestmatch3/23
Average22.30
econ4.26
Strike Rate31.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings0
overs136.2
Runs490
wickets12
bestinning3/64
bestmatch
Average40.83
econ3.59
Strike Rate68.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
