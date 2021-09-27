                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 3 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches152
Innings38
Not Out29
Runs101
High Score13
Average11.22
Strike Rate88.59
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches54
Innings26
Not Out16
Runs178
High Score26
Average17.80
Strike Rate71.20
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s14
Matches46
Innings63
Not Out9
Runs560
High Score51
Average10.37
Strike Rate39.52
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s72
Matches2
Innings2
overs7
Runs73
wickets1
bestinning1/39
bestmatch1/39
Average73.00
econ10.42
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches152
Innings151
overs553.3
Runs4147
wickets163
bestinning4/8
bestmatch4/8
Average25.44
econ7.49
Strike Rate20.3
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings54
overs462.2
Runs2216
wickets85
bestinning7/19
bestmatch7/19
Average26.07
econ4.79
Strike Rate32.6
4W1
5W3
10W0
Matches46
Innings79
overs1581.3
Runs4566
wickets168
bestinning7/25
bestmatch10/82
Average27.17
econ2.88
Strike Rate56.4
4W10
5W9
10W1
