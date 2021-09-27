Sandeep Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|152
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|101
|High Score
|13
|Average
|11.22
|Strike Rate
|88.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|178
|High Score
|26
|Average
|17.80
|Strike Rate
|71.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|14
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|560
|High Score
|51
|Average
|10.37
|Strike Rate
|39.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|72
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|7
|Runs
|73
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/39
|bestmatch
|1/39
|Average
|73.00
|econ
|10.42
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|152
|Innings
|151
|overs
|553.3
|Runs
|4147
|wickets
|163
|bestinning
|4/8
|bestmatch
|4/8
|Average
|25.44
|econ
|7.49
|Strike Rate
|20.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|54
|overs
|462.2
|Runs
|2216
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|7/19
|bestmatch
|7/19
|Average
|26.07
|econ
|4.79
|Strike Rate
|32.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|79
|overs
|1581.3
|Runs
|4566
|wickets
|168
|bestinning
|7/25
|bestmatch
|10/82
|Average
|27.17
|econ
|2.88
|Strike Rate
|56.4
|4W
|10
|5W
|9
|10W
|1