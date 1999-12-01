                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tanzid Hasan

Tanzid Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches21
Innings21
Not Out3
Runs437
High Score79
Average24.27
Strike Rate110.63
100s0
50s2
6s17
4s32
Matches29
Innings28
Not Out1
Runs600
High Score101
Average22.22
Strike Rate71.68
100s1
50s3
6s13
4s58
Matches13
Innings22
Not Out0
Runs852
High Score145
Average38.72
Strike Rate76.54
100s1
50s4
6s13
4s111
Matches21
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings2
overs1.2
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
