Tanzid Hasan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 8 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|437
|High Score
|79
|Average
|24.27
|Strike Rate
|110.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|17
|4s
|32
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|600
|High Score
|101
|Average
|22.22
|Strike Rate
|71.68
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|13
|4s
|58
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|852
|High Score
|145
|Average
|38.72
|Strike Rate
|76.54
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|13
|4s
|111
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|2
|overs
|1.2
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0