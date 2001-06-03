
Shoriful Islam Career, Record, Biography & More

Shoriful Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 8 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches72231855716
Innings101212322918
Not Out23612104
Runs4849249713090
High Score26166122226
Average6.005.444.004.856.846.42
Strike Rate62.3371.01104.34101.0489.6562.50
100S000000
50S000000
6S021584
4S82310710
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 72231855716
Innings 112230835724
overs 169158.499.1280445.1360
Runs 521852838239424221115
wickets 153534979139
bestinning 3/284/213/214/344/214/33
bestmatch 5/564/213/214/344/217/54
Average 34.7324.3424.6424.6826.6128.58
econ 3.085.368.458.555.443.09
Strike Rate 67.627.217.517.329.355.3
4W 030151
5W 000000
10w 000000
