Shoriful Islam Career, Record, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 8 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|22
|31
|85
|57
|16
|Innings
|10
|12
|12
|32
|29
|18
|Not Out
|2
|3
|6
|12
|10
|4
|Runs
|48
|49
|24
|97
|130
|90
|High Score
|26
|16
|6
|12
|22
|26
|Average
|6.00
|5.44
|4.00
|4.85
|6.84
|6.42
|Strike Rate
|62.33
|71.01
|104.34
|101.04
|89.65
|62.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|1
|5
|8
|4
|4S
|8
|2
|3
|10
|7
|10
|Innings
|11
|22
|30
|83
|57
|24
|overs
|169
|158.4
|99.1
|280
|445.1
|360
|Runs
|521
|852
|838
|2394
|2422
|1115
|wickets
|15
|35
|34
|97
|91
|39
|bestinning
|3/28
|4/21
|3/21
|4/34
|4/21
|4/33
|bestmatch
|5/56
|4/21
|3/21
|4/34
|4/21
|7/54
|Average
|34.73
|24.34
|24.64
|24.68
|26.61
|28.58
|econ
|3.08
|5.36
|8.45
|8.55
|5.44
|3.09
|Strike Rate
|67.6
|27.2
|17.5
|17.3
|29.3
|55.3
|4W
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0