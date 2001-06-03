Shoriful Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 2 months, 21 days
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|38
|High Score
|26
|Average
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|64.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|8
|Average
|3.60
|Strike Rate
|69.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|6
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|88.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|12
|Average
|4.62
|Strike Rate
|101.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|9
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|86
|High Score
|22
|Average
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|104.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|5
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|67
|High Score
|26
|Average
|6.09
|Strike Rate
|56.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|7
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|7
|overs
|135
|Runs
|408
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/69
|bestmatch
|3/99
|Average
|51.00
|econ
|3.02
|Strike Rate
|101.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|overs
|100.4
|Runs
|564
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|29.68
|econ
|5.60
|Strike Rate
|31.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|23
|overs
|74.4
|Runs
|595
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|3/29
|bestmatch
|3/29
|Average
|22.03
|econ
|7.96
|Strike Rate
|16.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|72
|overs
|242.3
|Runs
|2057
|wickets
|86
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|23.91
|econ
|8.48
|Strike Rate
|16.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|42
|overs
|333.1
|Runs
|1831
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|27.32
|econ
|5.49
|Strike Rate
|29.8
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|18
|overs
|301
|Runs
|903
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|4/33
|bestmatch
|7/54
|Average
|30.10
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|60.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0