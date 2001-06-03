                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shoriful Islam

Shoriful Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age21 years, 2 months, 21 days
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches5
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs38
High Score26
Average6.33
Strike Rate64.40
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches14
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs18
High Score8
Average3.60
Strike Rate69.23
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches24
Innings10
Not Out5
Runs15
High Score6
Average3.00
Strike Rate88.23
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches74
Innings27
Not Out11
Runs74
High Score12
Average4.62
Strike Rate101.36
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s9
Matches42
Innings19
Not Out7
Runs86
High Score22
Average7.16
Strike Rate104.87
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s5
Matches13
Innings15
Not Out4
Runs67
High Score26
Average6.09
Strike Rate56.77
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s7
Matches5
Innings7
overs135
Runs408
wickets8
bestinning3/69
bestmatch3/99
Average51.00
econ3.02
Strike Rate101.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings14
overs100.4
Runs564
wickets19
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average29.68
econ5.60
Strike Rate31.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings23
overs74.4
Runs595
wickets27
bestinning3/29
bestmatch3/29
Average22.03
econ7.96
Strike Rate16.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings72
overs242.3
Runs2057
wickets86
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average23.91
econ8.48
Strike Rate16.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings42
overs333.1
Runs1831
wickets67
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average27.32
econ5.49
Strike Rate29.8
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings18
overs301
Runs903
wickets30
bestinning4/33
bestmatch7/54
Average30.10
econ3.00
Strike Rate60.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
