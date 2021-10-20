Morshed Ali Khan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 3 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|3
|Average
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|75
|High Score
|32
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|23
|Runs
|85
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/26
|bestmatch
|1/26
|Average
|42.50
|econ
|3.69
|Strike Rate
|69.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|126
|Runs
|510
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|30.00
|econ
|4.04
|Strike Rate
|44.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|35
|Runs
|73
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/11
|bestmatch
|Average
|73.00
|econ
|2.08
|Strike Rate
|210.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0