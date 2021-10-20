                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Morshed Ali Khan

Morshed Ali Khan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age50 years, 3 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs2
High Score2
Average
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings10
Not Out5
Runs17
High Score3
Average3.40
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs75
High Score32
Average25.00
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings3
overs23
Runs85
wickets2
bestinning1/26
bestmatch1/26
Average42.50
econ3.69
Strike Rate69.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs126
Runs510
wickets17
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average30.00
econ4.04
Strike Rate44.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs35
Runs73
wickets1
bestinning1/11
bestmatch
Average73.00
econ2.08
Strike Rate210.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
