Jamaluddin Ahmed
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 7 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|18
|Average
|Strike Rate
|64.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|758
|High Score
|69
|Average
|16.84
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|114
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|3046
|High Score
|121
|Average
|31.08
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|15
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|28
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|0
|overs
|381
|Runs
|1554
|wickets
|46
|bestinning
|4/11
|bestmatch
|4/11
|Average
|33.78
|econ
|4.07
|Strike Rate
|49.60
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1669.3
|Runs
|4215
|wickets
|141
|bestinning
|8/67
|bestmatch
|Average
|29.89
|econ
|2.52
|Strike Rate
|71.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|4
|10W
|1