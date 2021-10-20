                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jamaluddin Ahmed

Jamaluddin Ahmed
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 7 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs18
High Score18
Average
Strike Rate64.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches61
Innings56
Not Out11
Runs758
High Score69
Average16.84
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches64
Innings114
Not Out16
Runs3046
High Score121
Average31.08
Strike Rate
100s4
50s15
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs28
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings0
overs381
Runs1554
wickets46
bestinning4/11
bestmatch4/11
Average33.78
econ4.07
Strike Rate49.60
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches64
Innings0
overs1669.3
Runs4215
wickets141
bestinning8/67
bestmatch
Average29.89
econ2.52
Strike Rate71.0
4W0
5W4
10W1
