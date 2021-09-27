                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Karun Nair

Karun Nair
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches6
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs374
High Score303
Average62.33
Strike Rate73.91
100s1
50s0
6s4
4s41
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs46
High Score39
Average23.00
Strike Rate52.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches150
Innings135
Not Out16
Runs2989
High Score111
Average25.11
Strike Rate131.15
100s2
50s16
6s99
4s293
Matches90
Innings82
Not Out13
Runs2119
High Score120
Average30.71
Strike Rate80.38
100s2
50s12
6s32
4s219
Matches85
Innings136
Not Out15
Runs5922
High Score328
Average48.94
Strike Rate52.68
100s15
50s27
6s25
4s734
Matches6
Innings2
overs2
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings10
overs13
Runs81
wickets4
bestinning1/2
bestmatch1/2
Average20.25
econ6.23
Strike Rate19.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings37
overs146
Runs750
wickets15
bestinning2/16
bestmatch2/16
Average50.00
econ5.13
Strike Rate58.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings61
overs230.3
Runs730
wickets13
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/35
Average56.15
econ3.16
Strike Rate106.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
