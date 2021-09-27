Karun Nair
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|374
|High Score
|303
|Average
|62.33
|Strike Rate
|73.91
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|41
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|46
|High Score
|39
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|52.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|135
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|2989
|High Score
|111
|Average
|25.11
|Strike Rate
|131.15
|100s
|2
|50s
|16
|6s
|99
|4s
|293
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|82
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|2119
|High Score
|120
|Average
|30.71
|Strike Rate
|80.38
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|32
|4s
|219
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|5922
|High Score
|328
|Average
|48.94
|Strike Rate
|52.68
|100s
|15
|50s
|27
|6s
|25
|4s
|734
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|10
|overs
|13
|Runs
|81
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/2
|bestmatch
|1/2
|Average
|20.25
|econ
|6.23
|Strike Rate
|19.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|37
|overs
|146
|Runs
|750
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|2/16
|bestmatch
|2/16
|Average
|50.00
|econ
|5.13
|Strike Rate
|58.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|61
|overs
|230.3
|Runs
|730
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/35
|Average
|56.15
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|106.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0