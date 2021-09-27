                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 9 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches17
Innings8
Not Out3
Runs53
High Score18
Average10.60
Strike Rate129.26
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s6
Matches149
Innings90
Not Out25
Runs1081
High Score82
Average16.63
Strike Rate146.87
100s0
50s4
6s61
4s107
Matches60
Innings46
Not Out7
Runs645
High Score69
Average16.53
Strike Rate94.71
100s0
50s4
6s33
4s44
Matches64
Innings99
Not Out16
Runs1363
High Score83
Average16.42
Strike Rate49.78
100s0
50s5
6s45
4s136
Matches17
Innings16
overs56.1
Runs482
wickets23
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average20.95
econ8.58
Strike Rate14.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches149
Innings146
overs512.5
Runs4098
wickets182
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average22.51
econ7.99
Strike Rate16.9
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches60
Innings59
overs428.4
Runs2276
wickets85
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average26.77
econ5.30
Strike Rate30.2
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches64
Innings113
overs1753.1
Runs5326
wickets226
bestinning8/34
bestmatch12/53
Average23.56
econ3.03
Strike Rate46.5
4W12
5W12
10W4
