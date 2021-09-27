Harshal Patel
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 9 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|53
|High Score
|18
|Average
|10.60
|Strike Rate
|129.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|6
|Matches
|149
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|1081
|High Score
|82
|Average
|16.63
|Strike Rate
|146.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|61
|4s
|107
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|645
|High Score
|69
|Average
|16.53
|Strike Rate
|94.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|33
|4s
|44
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|99
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|1363
|High Score
|83
|Average
|16.42
|Strike Rate
|49.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|45
|4s
|136
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|overs
|56.1
|Runs
|482
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|20.95
|econ
|8.58
|Strike Rate
|14.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|149
|Innings
|146
|overs
|512.5
|Runs
|4098
|wickets
|182
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|22.51
|econ
|7.99
|Strike Rate
|16.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|59
|overs
|428.4
|Runs
|2276
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|26.77
|econ
|5.30
|Strike Rate
|30.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|113
|overs
|1753.1
|Runs
|5326
|wickets
|226
|bestinning
|8/34
|bestmatch
|12/53
|Average
|23.56
|econ
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|46.5
|4W
|12
|5W
|12
|10W
|4