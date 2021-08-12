KL Rahul
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 4 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2547
|High Score
|199
|Average
|35.37
|Strike Rate
|52.70
|100s
|7
|50s
|13
|6s
|17
|4s
|310
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1665
|High Score
|112
|Average
|45.00
|Strike Rate
|87.86
|100s
|5
|50s
|10
|6s
|39
|4s
|125
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1831
|High Score
|110
|Average
|40.68
|Strike Rate
|142.49
|100s
|2
|50s
|16
|6s
|73
|4s
|164
|Matches
|187
|Innings
|174
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|6358
|High Score
|132
|Average
|44.15
|Strike Rate
|137.70
|100s
|6
|50s
|53
|6s
|262
|4s
|543
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|3675
|High Score
|131
|Average
|43.75
|Strike Rate
|80.08
|100s
|9
|50s
|23
|6s
|70
|4s
|294
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|146
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|6444
|High Score
|337
|Average
|45.70
|Strike Rate
|54.70
|100s
|17
|50s
|31
|6s
|50
|4s
|810
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|187
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3.3
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/23
|bestmatch
|1/23
|Average
|42.00
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|9
|overs
|28
|Runs
|83
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0