KL Rahul

KL Rahul
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 4 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches43
Innings74
Not Out2
Runs2547
High Score199
Average35.37
Strike Rate52.70
100s7
50s13
6s17
4s310
Matches45
Innings43
Not Out6
Runs1665
High Score112
Average45.00
Strike Rate87.86
100s5
50s10
6s39
4s125
Matches56
Innings52
Not Out7
Runs1831
High Score110
Average40.68
Strike Rate142.49
100s2
50s16
6s73
4s164
Matches187
Innings174
Not Out30
Runs6358
High Score132
Average44.15
Strike Rate137.70
100s6
50s53
6s262
4s543
Matches97
Innings95
Not Out11
Runs3675
High Score131
Average43.75
Strike Rate80.08
100s9
50s23
6s70
4s294
Matches86
Innings146
Not Out5
Runs6444
High Score337
Average45.70
Strike Rate54.70
100s17
50s31
6s50
4s810
Matches43
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches187
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings3
overs3.3
Runs42
wickets1
bestinning1/23
bestmatch1/23
Average42.00
econ12.00
Strike Rate21.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings9
overs28
Runs83
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.96
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
