Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 11 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches105
Innings142
Not Out47
Runs785
High Score57
Average8.26
Strike Rate30.56
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s88
Matches80
Innings28
Not Out13
Runs72
High Score13
Average4.80
Strike Rate35.46
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches14
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs8
High Score5
Average8.00
Strike Rate88.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches141
Innings33
Not Out25
Runs65
High Score10
Average8.12
Strike Rate83.33
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s5
Matches123
Innings45
Not Out20
Runs174
High Score31
Average6.96
Strike Rate47.28
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s12
Matches151
Innings191
Not Out66
Runs1078
High Score66
Average8.62
Strike Rate31.69
100s0
50s2
6s4
4s120
Matches105
Innings188
overs3193.2
Runs10078
wickets311
bestinning7/74
bestmatch10/108
Average32.40
econ3.15
Strike Rate61.6
4W10
5W11
10W1
Matches80
Innings78
overs622.1
Runs3563
wickets115
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average30.98
econ5.72
Strike Rate32.4
4W6
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings14
overs46.2
Runs400
wickets8
bestinning2/34
bestmatch2/34
Average50.00
econ8.63
Strike Rate34.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches141
Innings141
overs504.2
Runs3938
wickets112
bestinning5/12
bestmatch5/12
Average35.16
econ7.80
Strike Rate27.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches123
Innings120
overs972.2
Runs5154
wickets178
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average28.95
econ5.30
Strike Rate32.7
4W10
5W1
10W0
Matches151
Innings268
overs4491
Runs13742
wickets482
bestinning7/24
bestmatch11/51
Average28.51
econ3.05
Strike Rate55.9
4W21
5W16
10W2
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
