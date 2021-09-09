Ishant Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 11 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|142
|Not Out
|47
|Runs
|785
|High Score
|57
|Average
|8.26
|Strike Rate
|30.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|88
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|72
|High Score
|13
|Average
|4.80
|Strike Rate
|35.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|5
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|88.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|65
|High Score
|10
|Average
|8.12
|Strike Rate
|83.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|5
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|174
|High Score
|31
|Average
|6.96
|Strike Rate
|47.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|151
|Innings
|191
|Not Out
|66
|Runs
|1078
|High Score
|66
|Average
|8.62
|Strike Rate
|31.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|4
|4s
|120
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|188
|overs
|3193.2
|Runs
|10078
|wickets
|311
|bestinning
|7/74
|bestmatch
|10/108
|Average
|32.40
|econ
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|61.6
|4W
|10
|5W
|11
|10W
|1
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|78
|overs
|622.1
|Runs
|3563
|wickets
|115
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|30.98
|econ
|5.72
|Strike Rate
|32.4
|4W
|6
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|overs
|46.2
|Runs
|400
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/34
|bestmatch
|2/34
|Average
|50.00
|econ
|8.63
|Strike Rate
|34.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|141
|overs
|504.2
|Runs
|3938
|wickets
|112
|bestinning
|5/12
|bestmatch
|5/12
|Average
|35.16
|econ
|7.80
|Strike Rate
|27.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|120
|overs
|972.2
|Runs
|5154
|wickets
|178
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|28.95
|econ
|5.30
|Strike Rate
|32.7
|4W
|10
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|151
|Innings
|268
|overs
|4491
|Runs
|13742
|wickets
|482
|bestinning
|7/24
|bestmatch
|11/51
|Average
|28.51
|econ
|3.05
|Strike Rate
|55.9
|4W
|21
|5W
|16
|10W
|2