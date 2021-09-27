                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jagadeesha Suchith

Jagadeesha Suchith
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age28 years, 7 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches72
Innings36
Not Out17
Runs299
High Score34
Average15.73
Strike Rate125.63
100s0
50s0
6s11
4s24
Matches27
Innings19
Not Out4
Runs233
High Score46
Average15.53
Strike Rate82.04
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s22
Matches17
Innings26
Not Out8
Runs284
High Score41
Average15.77
Strike Rate32.27
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s24
Matches72
Innings71
overs238
Runs1749
wickets64
bestinning3/2
bestmatch3/2
Average27.32
econ7.34
Strike Rate22.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings26
overs205.1
Runs866
wickets34
bestinning5/34
bestmatch5/34
Average25.47
econ4.22
Strike Rate36.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches17
Innings30
overs470.5
Runs1409
wickets51
bestinning6/60
bestmatch9/109
Average27.62
econ2.99
Strike Rate55.3
4W3
5W3
10W0
