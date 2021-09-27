Jagadeesha Suchith
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 7 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|299
|High Score
|34
|Average
|15.73
|Strike Rate
|125.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|11
|4s
|24
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|233
|High Score
|46
|Average
|15.53
|Strike Rate
|82.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|22
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|284
|High Score
|41
|Average
|15.77
|Strike Rate
|32.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|24
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|71
|overs
|238
|Runs
|1749
|wickets
|64
|bestinning
|3/2
|bestmatch
|3/2
|Average
|27.32
|econ
|7.34
|Strike Rate
|22.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|overs
|205.1
|Runs
|866
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|5/34
|Average
|25.47
|econ
|4.22
|Strike Rate
|36.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|30
|overs
|470.5
|Runs
|1409
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|6/60
|bestmatch
|9/109
|Average
|27.62
|econ
|2.99
|Strike Rate
|55.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0