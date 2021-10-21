Gopal Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|62 years, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|418
|High Score
|0
|Average
|41.80
|Strike Rate
|130.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|361
|High Score
|0
|Average
|36.10
|Strike Rate
|48.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1545
|High Score
|0
|Average
|34.33
|Strike Rate
|50.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|127
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|2309
|High Score
|101
|Average
|22.41
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|11
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|overs
|217.5
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/88
|bestmatch
|4/88
|Average
|3.66
|econ
|1.91
|Strike Rate
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|2
|overs
|81
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/29
|bestmatch
|3/29
|Average
|5.50
|econ
|4.45
|Strike Rate
|45.83
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|21
|overs
|379
|Runs
|157
|wickets
|45
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|5/42
|Average
|8.72
|econ
|4.07
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4128.5
|Runs
|10596
|wickets
|353
|bestinning
|9/59
|bestmatch
|Average
|30.01
|econ
|2.56
|Strike Rate
|70.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|23
|10W
|6