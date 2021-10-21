                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Gopal Sharma

Gopal Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age62 years, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches5
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs418
High Score0
Average41.80
Strike Rate130.70
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches11
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs361
High Score0
Average36.10
Strike Rate48.60
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches44
Innings0
Not Out3
Runs1545
High Score0
Average34.33
Strike Rate50.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches104
Innings127
Not Out24
Runs2309
High Score101
Average22.41
Strike Rate
100s2
50s11
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings4
overs217.5
Runs11
wickets10
bestinning4/88
bestmatch4/88
Average3.66
econ1.91
Strike Rate
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings2
overs81
Runs11
wickets10
bestinning3/29
bestmatch3/29
Average5.50
econ4.45
Strike Rate45.83
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches44
Innings21
overs379
Runs157
wickets45
bestinning5/42
bestmatch5/42
Average8.72
econ4.07
Strike Rate
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches104
Innings0
overs4128.5
Runs10596
wickets353
bestinning9/59
bestmatch
Average30.01
econ2.56
Strike Rate70.1
4W0
5W23
10W6
