Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age28 years, 11 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches83
Innings35
Not Out10
Runs389
High Score47
Average15.56
Strike Rate120.43
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s39
Matches47
Innings30
Not Out10
Runs434
High Score38
Average21.70
Strike Rate93.33
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s38
Matches68
Innings102
Not Out19
Runs2777
High Score150
Average33.45
Strike Rate49.25
100s4
50s12
6s11
4s320
Matches83
Innings80
overs255.3
Runs1935
wickets92
bestinning5/11
bestmatch5/11
Average21.03
econ7.57
Strike Rate16.6
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches47
Innings46
overs344.5
Runs1801
wickets77
bestinning5/19
bestmatch5/19
Average23.38
econ5.22
Strike Rate26.8
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches68
Innings124
overs1587.4
Runs5787
wickets203
bestinning5/17
bestmatch9/108
Average28.50
econ3.64
Strike Rate46.9
4W14
5W7
10W0
