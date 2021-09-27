Shreyas Gopal
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 11 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|389
|High Score
|47
|Average
|15.56
|Strike Rate
|120.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|39
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|434
|High Score
|38
|Average
|21.70
|Strike Rate
|93.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|38
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|2777
|High Score
|150
|Average
|33.45
|Strike Rate
|49.25
|100s
|4
|50s
|12
|6s
|11
|4s
|320
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|80
|overs
|255.3
|Runs
|1935
|wickets
|92
|bestinning
|5/11
|bestmatch
|5/11
|Average
|21.03
|econ
|7.57
|Strike Rate
|16.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|46
|overs
|344.5
|Runs
|1801
|wickets
|77
|bestinning
|5/19
|bestmatch
|5/19
|Average
|23.38
|econ
|5.22
|Strike Rate
|26.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|124
|overs
|1587.4
|Runs
|5787
|wickets
|203
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|9/108
|Average
|28.50
|econ
|3.64
|Strike Rate
|46.9
|4W
|14
|5W
|7
|10W
|0