Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 1 month25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|8
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|1985
|High Score
|93
|Average
|25.77
|Strike Rate
|124.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|70
|4s
|188
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|85
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|3369
|High Score
|139
|Average
|48.12
|Strike Rate
|89.33
|100s
|5
|50s
|25
|6s
|59
|4s
|340
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3471
|High Score
|201
|Average
|42.32
|Strike Rate
|81.90
|100s
|7
|50s
|20
|6s
|40
|4s
|471
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|10
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.80
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|19
|overs
|37
|Runs
|262
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/15
|bestmatch
|2/15
|Average
|32.75
|econ
|7.08
|Strike Rate
|27.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|47
|overs
|238.5
|Runs
|1147
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|5/29
|bestmatch
|5/29
|Average
|34.75
|econ
|4.80
|Strike Rate
|43.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|77
|overs
|693.1
|Runs
|2138
|wickets
|55
|bestinning
|5/38
|bestmatch
|9/52
|Average
|38.87
|econ
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|75.6
|4W
|5
|5W
|1
|10W
|0