                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Gurkeerat Singh Mann
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 1 month25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs13
High Score8
Average6.50
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches118
Innings100
Not Out23
Runs1985
High Score93
Average25.77
Strike Rate124.06
100s0
50s7
6s70
4s188
Matches95
Innings85
Not Out15
Runs3369
High Score139
Average48.12
Strike Rate89.33
100s5
50s25
6s59
4s340
Matches59
Innings88
Not Out6
Runs3471
High Score201
Average42.32
Strike Rate81.90
100s7
50s20
6s40
4s471
Matches3
Innings3
overs10
Runs68
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.80
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches118
Innings19
overs37
Runs262
wickets8
bestinning2/15
bestmatch2/15
Average32.75
econ7.08
Strike Rate27.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches95
Innings47
overs238.5
Runs1147
wickets33
bestinning5/29
bestmatch5/29
Average34.75
econ4.80
Strike Rate43.4
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches59
Innings77
overs693.1
Runs2138
wickets55
bestinning5/38
bestmatch9/52
Average38.87
econ3.08
Strike Rate75.6
4W5
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.