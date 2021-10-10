                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sir Richard Hadlee

Sir Richard Hadlee
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age71 years, 1 month21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches86
Innings134
Not Out19
Runs3124
High Score151
Average27.16
Strike Rate
100s2
50s15
6s33
4s0
Matches115
Innings98
Not Out17
Runs1751
High Score79
Average21.61
Strike Rate75.50
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches317
Innings271
Not Out56
Runs5241
High Score100
Average24.37
Strike Rate
100s1
50s16
6s0
4s0
Matches342
Innings473
Not Out93
Runs12052
High Score210
Average31.71
Strike Rate
100s14
50s59
6s0
4s0
Matches86
Innings150
overs3653
Runs9611
wickets431
bestinning9/52
bestmatch15/123
Average22.29
econ2.63
Strike Rate50.80
4W25
5W36
10W9
Matches115
Innings112
overs1030.2
Runs3407
wickets158
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average21.56
econ3.30
Strike Rate39.10
4W1
5W5
10W0
Matches317
Innings0
overs2698
Runs8553
wickets454
bestinning6/12
bestmatch6/12
Average18.83
econ3.17
Strike Rate35.60
4W9
5W8
10W0
Matches342
Innings0
overs
Runs26998
wickets1490
bestinning9/52
bestmatch
Average18.11
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W102
10W18
