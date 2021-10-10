Sir Richard Hadlee
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|71 years, 1 month21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|134
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|3124
|High Score
|151
|Average
|27.16
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|15
|6s
|33
|4s
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|98
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|1751
|High Score
|79
|Average
|21.61
|Strike Rate
|75.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|317
|Innings
|271
|Not Out
|56
|Runs
|5241
|High Score
|100
|Average
|24.37
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|16
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|342
|Innings
|473
|Not Out
|93
|Runs
|12052
|High Score
|210
|Average
|31.71
|Strike Rate
|100s
|14
|50s
|59
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|150
|overs
|3653
|Runs
|9611
|wickets
|431
|bestinning
|9/52
|bestmatch
|15/123
|Average
|22.29
|econ
|2.63
|Strike Rate
|50.80
|4W
|25
|5W
|36
|10W
|9
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|112
|overs
|1030.2
|Runs
|3407
|wickets
|158
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|21.56
|econ
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|39.10
|4W
|1
|5W
|5
|10W
|0
|Matches
|317
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2698
|Runs
|8553
|wickets
|454
|bestinning
|6/12
|bestmatch
|6/12
|Average
|18.83
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|35.60
|4W
|9
|5W
|8
|10W
|0
|Matches
|342
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|26998
|wickets
|1490
|bestinning
|9/52
|bestmatch
|Average
|18.11
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|102
|10W
|18