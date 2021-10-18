Mudassar Nazar
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|66 years, 4 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|116
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4114
|High Score
|231
|Average
|38.09
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|17
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2653
|High Score
|95
|Average
|25.26
|Strike Rate
|51.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|16
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|182
|Innings
|173
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|4439
|High Score
|122
|Average
|28.27
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|26
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|220
|Innings
|355
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|14080
|High Score
|241
|Average
|43.86
|Strike Rate
|100s
|42
|50s
|59
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|96
|overs
|994.3
|Runs
|2532
|wickets
|66
|bestinning
|6/32
|bestmatch
|6/38
|Average
|38.36
|econ
|2.54
|Strike Rate
|90.40
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|104
|overs
|809.1
|Runs
|3432
|wickets
|111
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|30.91
|econ
|4.24
|Strike Rate
|43.70
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|182
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1140
|Runs
|4660
|wickets
|151
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|30.86
|econ
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|45.20
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|220
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2077.3
|Runs
|5281
|wickets
|153
|bestinning
|6/32
|bestmatch
|Average
|34.51
|econ
|2.54
|Strike Rate
|81.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0