                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mudassar Nazar

Mudassar Nazar
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age66 years, 4 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches76
Innings116
Not Out8
Runs4114
High Score231
Average38.09
Strike Rate
100s10
50s17
6s1
4s0
Matches122
Innings115
Not Out10
Runs2653
High Score95
Average25.26
Strike Rate51.71
100s0
50s16
6s0
4s0
Matches182
Innings173
Not Out16
Runs4439
High Score122
Average28.27
Strike Rate
100s2
50s26
6s0
4s0
Matches220
Innings355
Not Out34
Runs14080
High Score241
Average43.86
Strike Rate
100s42
50s59
6s0
4s0
Matches76
Innings96
overs994.3
Runs2532
wickets66
bestinning6/32
bestmatch6/38
Average38.36
econ2.54
Strike Rate90.40
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches122
Innings104
overs809.1
Runs3432
wickets111
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average30.91
econ4.24
Strike Rate43.70
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches182
Innings0
overs1140
Runs4660
wickets151
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average30.86
econ4.08
Strike Rate45.20
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches220
Innings0
overs2077.3
Runs5281
wickets153
bestinning6/32
bestmatch
Average34.51
econ2.54
Strike Rate81.4
4W0
5W2
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.