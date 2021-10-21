Andrew Strauss
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 5 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|178
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|7037
|High Score
|177
|Average
|40.91
|Strike Rate
|48.91
|100s
|21
|50s
|27
|6s
|10
|4s
|867
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|126
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4205
|High Score
|158
|Average
|35.63
|Strike Rate
|80.94
|100s
|6
|50s
|27
|6s
|25
|4s
|454
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|73
|High Score
|33
|Average
|18.25
|Strike Rate
|114.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|519
|High Score
|60
|Average
|18.53
|Strike Rate
|117.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|3
|4s
|73
|Matches
|254
|Innings
|247
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|7631
|High Score
|163
|Average
|32.75
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|49
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|241
|Innings
|424
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|17046
|High Score
|241
|Average
|42.72
|Strike Rate
|100s
|46
|50s
|74
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|3
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|254
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1
|Runs
|3
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|241
|Innings
|0
|overs
|22
|Runs
|142
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/16
|bestmatch
|Average
|47.33
|econ
|6.45
|Strike Rate
|44.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0