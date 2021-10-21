                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Andrew Strauss

Andrew Strauss
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 5 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches100
Innings178
Not Out6
Runs7037
High Score177
Average40.91
Strike Rate48.91
100s21
50s27
6s10
4s867
Matches127
Innings126
Not Out8
Runs4205
High Score158
Average35.63
Strike Rate80.94
100s6
50s27
6s25
4s454
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs73
High Score33
Average18.25
Strike Rate114.06
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches28
Innings28
Not Out0
Runs519
High Score60
Average18.53
Strike Rate117.42
100s0
50s2
6s3
4s73
Matches254
Innings247
Not Out14
Runs7631
High Score163
Average32.75
Strike Rate
100s10
50s49
6s0
4s0
Matches241
Innings424
Not Out25
Runs17046
High Score241
Average42.72
Strike Rate
100s46
50s74
6s0
4s0
Matches100
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches127
Innings1
overs1
Runs3
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches254
Innings0
overs1
Runs3
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches241
Innings0
overs22
Runs142
wickets3
bestinning1/16
bestmatch
Average47.33
econ6.45
Strike Rate44.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
