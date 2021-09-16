Steven Smith
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 2 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|154
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|8161
|High Score
|239
|Average
|60.00
|Strike Rate
|54.07
|100s
|28
|50s
|36
|6s
|45
|4s
|900
|Matches
|130
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|4459
|High Score
|164
|Average
|43.29
|Strike Rate
|88.43
|100s
|11
|50s
|26
|6s
|42
|4s
|385
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|928
|High Score
|90
|Average
|26.51
|Strike Rate
|125.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|23
|4s
|76
|Matches
|229
|Innings
|200
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|4724
|High Score
|101
|Average
|30.08
|Strike Rate
|125.27
|100s
|1
|50s
|21
|6s
|107
|4s
|416
|Matches
|179
|Innings
|162
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|6476
|High Score
|164
|Average
|46.92
|Strike Rate
|89.00
|100s
|14
|50s
|40
|6s
|91
|4s
|540
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|253
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|12661
|High Score
|239
|Average
|56.27
|Strike Rate
|55.56
|100s
|44
|50s
|56
|6s
|92
|4s
|1458
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|58
|overs
|239.1
|Runs
|990
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|4/83
|Average
|55.00
|econ
|4.13
|Strike Rate
|79.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|130
|Innings
|40
|overs
|179.2
|Runs
|971
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|34.67
|econ
|5.41
|Strike Rate
|38.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|17
|overs
|48.3
|Runs
|377
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|22.17
|econ
|7.77
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|229
|Innings
|52
|overs
|137.2
|Runs
|1056
|wickets
|54
|bestinning
|4/13
|bestmatch
|4/13
|Average
|19.55
|econ
|7.68
|Strike Rate
|15.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|179
|Innings
|69
|overs
|338.2
|Runs
|1840
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|39.14
|econ
|5.43
|Strike Rate
|43.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|125
|overs
|873.5
|Runs
|3633
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|7/64
|bestmatch
|8/169
|Average
|52.65
|econ
|4.15
|Strike Rate
|75.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0