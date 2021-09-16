                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Steven Smith

Steven Smith
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 2 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches87
Innings154
Not Out18
Runs8161
High Score239
Average60.00
Strike Rate54.07
100s28
50s36
6s45
4s900
Matches130
Innings115
Not Out12
Runs4459
High Score164
Average43.29
Strike Rate88.43
100s11
50s26
6s42
4s385
Matches57
Innings45
Not Out10
Runs928
High Score90
Average26.51
Strike Rate125.74
100s0
50s4
6s23
4s76
Matches229
Innings200
Not Out43
Runs4724
High Score101
Average30.08
Strike Rate125.27
100s1
50s21
6s107
4s416
Matches179
Innings162
Not Out24
Runs6476
High Score164
Average46.92
Strike Rate89.00
100s14
50s40
6s91
4s540
Matches146
Innings253
Not Out28
Runs12661
High Score239
Average56.27
Strike Rate55.56
100s44
50s56
6s92
4s1458
Matches87
Innings58
overs239.1
Runs990
wickets18
bestinning3/18
bestmatch4/83
Average55.00
econ4.13
Strike Rate79.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches130
Innings40
overs179.2
Runs971
wickets28
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average34.67
econ5.41
Strike Rate38.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches57
Innings17
overs48.3
Runs377
wickets17
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average22.17
econ7.77
Strike Rate17.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches229
Innings52
overs137.2
Runs1056
wickets54
bestinning4/13
bestmatch4/13
Average19.55
econ7.68
Strike Rate15.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches179
Innings69
overs338.2
Runs1840
wickets47
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average39.14
econ5.43
Strike Rate43.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches146
Innings125
overs873.5
Runs3633
wickets69
bestinning7/64
bestmatch8/169
Average52.65
econ4.15
Strike Rate75.9
4W2
5W1
10W0
