                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age51 years, 6 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Wrist Spin
Matches7
Innings10
Not Out3
Runs186
High Score79
Average26.57
Strike Rate49.46
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s14
Matches123
Innings65
Not Out26
Runs790
High Score71
Average20.25
Strike Rate78.60
100s0
50s2
6s5
4s41
Matches15
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs55
High Score41
Average13.75
Strike Rate141.02
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s3
Matches141
Innings47
Not Out24
Runs351
High Score54
Average15.26
Strike Rate105.40
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s18
Matches233
Innings152
Not Out53
Runs2606
High Score94
Average26.32
Strike Rate
100s0
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches99
Innings146
Not Out32
Runs3992
High Score158
Average35.01
Strike Rate
100s4
50s27
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings13
overs254
Runs933
wickets17
bestinning2/40
bestmatch4/133
Average54.88
econ3.67
Strike Rate89.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches123
Innings113
overs927.2
Runs4188
wickets156
bestinning5/32
bestmatch5/32
Average26.84
econ4.51
Strike Rate35.60
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs49
Runs373
wickets7
bestinning2/31
bestmatch2/31
Average53.28
econ7.61
Strike Rate42.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches141
Innings137
overs500.5
Runs3465
wickets140
bestinning4/9
bestmatch4/9
Average24.75
econ6.91
Strike Rate21.40
4W5
5W0
10W0
Matches233
Innings0
overs1549.4
Runs7213
wickets257
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average28.06
econ4.65
Strike Rate36.10
4W5
5W3
10W0
Matches99
Innings0
overs2248
Runs7333
wickets181
bestinning6/44
bestmatch
Average40.51
econ3.26
Strike Rate74.5
4W0
5W9
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.