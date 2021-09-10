Brad Hogg
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|51 years, 6 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Wrist Spin
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|186
|High Score
|79
|Average
|26.57
|Strike Rate
|49.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|14
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|790
|High Score
|71
|Average
|20.25
|Strike Rate
|78.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|41
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|41
|Average
|13.75
|Strike Rate
|141.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|3
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|351
|High Score
|54
|Average
|15.26
|Strike Rate
|105.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|18
|Matches
|233
|Innings
|152
|Not Out
|53
|Runs
|2606
|High Score
|94
|Average
|26.32
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|146
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|3992
|High Score
|158
|Average
|35.01
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|27
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|overs
|254
|Runs
|933
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|2/40
|bestmatch
|4/133
|Average
|54.88
|econ
|3.67
|Strike Rate
|89.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|113
|overs
|927.2
|Runs
|4188
|wickets
|156
|bestinning
|5/32
|bestmatch
|5/32
|Average
|26.84
|econ
|4.51
|Strike Rate
|35.60
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|49
|Runs
|373
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|53.28
|econ
|7.61
|Strike Rate
|42.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|137
|overs
|500.5
|Runs
|3465
|wickets
|140
|bestinning
|4/9
|bestmatch
|4/9
|Average
|24.75
|econ
|6.91
|Strike Rate
|21.40
|4W
|5
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|233
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1549.4
|Runs
|7213
|wickets
|257
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|28.06
|econ
|4.65
|Strike Rate
|36.10
|4W
|5
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2248
|Runs
|7333
|wickets
|181
|bestinning
|6/44
|bestmatch
|Average
|40.51
|econ
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|74.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|9
|10W
|0