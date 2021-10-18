Zaheer Abbas
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|75 years, 1 month
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|124
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|5062
|High Score
|274
|Average
|44.79
|Strike Rate
|100s
|12
|50s
|20
|6s
|22
|4s
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2572
|High Score
|123
|Average
|47.62
|Strike Rate
|84.80
|100s
|7
|50s
|13
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|323
|Innings
|309
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|11240
|High Score
|158
|Average
|40.72
|Strike Rate
|100s
|19
|50s
|72
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|459
|Innings
|768
|Not Out
|92
|Runs
|34843
|High Score
|274
|Average
|51.54
|Strike Rate
|100s
|108
|50s
|158
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|14
|overs
|61.4
|Runs
|132
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/21
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|44.00
|econ
|2.14
|Strike Rate
|123.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|12
|overs
|46.4
|Runs
|223
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|31.85
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|323
|Innings
|0
|overs
|138
|Runs
|689
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/48
|bestmatch
|3/48
|Average
|43.06
|econ
|4.99
|Strike Rate
|51.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|459
|Innings
|0
|overs
|430.2
|Runs
|1146
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|5/15
|bestmatch
|Average
|38.20
|econ
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|86.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0