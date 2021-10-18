                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age75 years, 1 month
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches78
Innings124
Not Out11
Runs5062
High Score274
Average44.79
Strike Rate
100s12
50s20
6s22
4s0
Matches62
Innings60
Not Out6
Runs2572
High Score123
Average47.62
Strike Rate84.80
100s7
50s13
6s0
4s0
Matches323
Innings309
Not Out33
Runs11240
High Score158
Average40.72
Strike Rate
100s19
50s72
6s0
4s0
Matches459
Innings768
Not Out92
Runs34843
High Score274
Average51.54
Strike Rate
100s108
50s158
6s0
4s0
Matches78
Innings14
overs61.4
Runs132
wickets3
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/26
Average44.00
econ2.14
Strike Rate123.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches62
Innings12
overs46.4
Runs223
wickets7
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average31.85
econ4.77
Strike Rate40.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches323
Innings0
overs138
Runs689
wickets16
bestinning3/48
bestmatch3/48
Average43.06
econ4.99
Strike Rate51.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches459
Innings0
overs430.2
Runs1146
wickets30
bestinning5/15
bestmatch
Average38.20
econ2.66
Strike Rate86.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
