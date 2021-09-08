                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Saleem Malik

Saleem Malik
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age59 years, 4 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches103
Innings154
Not Out22
Runs5768
High Score237
Average43.69
Strike Rate
100s15
50s29
6s7
4s0
Matches283
Innings256
Not Out38
Runs7170
High Score102
Average32.88
Strike Rate76.41
100s5
50s47
6s0
4s0
Matches426
Innings385
Not Out61
Runs11856
High Score138
Average36.59
Strike Rate
100s12
50s78
6s0
4s0
Matches269
Innings417
Not Out56
Runs16586
High Score237
Average45.94
Strike Rate
100s43
50s81
6s0
4s0
Matches103
Innings30
overs122.2
Runs414
wickets5
bestinning1/3
bestmatch1/3
Average82.80
econ3.38
Strike Rate146.80
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches283
Innings120
overs584.1
Runs2959
wickets89
bestinning5/35
bestmatch5/35
Average33.24
econ5.06
Strike Rate39.30
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches426
Innings0
overs957.3
Runs4696
wickets160
bestinning5/35
bestmatch5/35
Average29.35
econ4.90
Strike Rate35.90
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches269
Innings0
overs964
Runs3283
wickets93
bestinning5/19
bestmatch
Average35.30
econ3.40
Strike Rate62.1
4W0
5W4
10W0
