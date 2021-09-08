Saleem Malik
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|59 years, 4 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|154
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|5768
|High Score
|237
|Average
|43.69
|Strike Rate
|100s
|15
|50s
|29
|6s
|7
|4s
|0
|Matches
|283
|Innings
|256
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|7170
|High Score
|102
|Average
|32.88
|Strike Rate
|76.41
|100s
|5
|50s
|47
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|426
|Innings
|385
|Not Out
|61
|Runs
|11856
|High Score
|138
|Average
|36.59
|Strike Rate
|100s
|12
|50s
|78
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|269
|Innings
|417
|Not Out
|56
|Runs
|16586
|High Score
|237
|Average
|45.94
|Strike Rate
|100s
|43
|50s
|81
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|30
|overs
|122.2
|Runs
|414
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|1/3
|bestmatch
|1/3
|Average
|82.80
|econ
|3.38
|Strike Rate
|146.80
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|283
|Innings
|120
|overs
|584.1
|Runs
|2959
|wickets
|89
|bestinning
|5/35
|bestmatch
|5/35
|Average
|33.24
|econ
|5.06
|Strike Rate
|39.30
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|426
|Innings
|0
|overs
|957.3
|Runs
|4696
|wickets
|160
|bestinning
|5/35
|bestmatch
|5/35
|Average
|29.35
|econ
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|35.90
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|269
|Innings
|0
|overs
|964
|Runs
|3283
|wickets
|93
|bestinning
|5/19
|bestmatch
|Average
|35.30
|econ
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|62.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|4
|10W
|0