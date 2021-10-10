Martin Crowe
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|59 years, 11 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|131
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|5444
|High Score
|299
|Average
|45.36
|Strike Rate
|44.65
|100s
|17
|50s
|18
|6s
|27
|4s
|659
|Matches
|143
|Innings
|140
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|4704
|High Score
|107
|Average
|38.55
|Strike Rate
|72.63
|100s
|4
|50s
|34
|6s
|29
|4s
|378
|Matches
|261
|Innings
|256
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|8740
|High Score
|155
|Average
|38.16
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|59
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|247
|Innings
|412
|Not Out
|62
|Runs
|19608
|High Score
|299
|Average
|56.02
|Strike Rate
|100s
|71
|50s
|80
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|35
|overs
|229.3
|Runs
|676
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/25
|bestmatch
|3/107
|Average
|48.28
|econ
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|98.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|143
|Innings
|46
|overs
|216
|Runs
|954
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|32.89
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|44.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|261
|Innings
|0
|overs
|665.4
|Runs
|2859
|wickets
|99
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|28.87
|econ
|4.29
|Strike Rate
|40.30
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|247
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1320.1
|Runs
|4010
|wickets
|119
|bestinning
|5/18
|bestmatch
|Average
|33.69
|econ
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|66.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|4
|10W
|0