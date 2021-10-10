                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Martin Crowe

Martin Crowe
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age59 years, 11 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches77
Innings131
Not Out11
Runs5444
High Score299
Average45.36
Strike Rate44.65
100s17
50s18
6s27
4s659
Matches143
Innings140
Not Out18
Runs4704
High Score107
Average38.55
Strike Rate72.63
100s4
50s34
6s29
4s378
Matches261
Innings256
Not Out27
Runs8740
High Score155
Average38.16
Strike Rate
100s11
50s59
6s0
4s0
Matches247
Innings412
Not Out62
Runs19608
High Score299
Average56.02
Strike Rate
100s71
50s80
6s0
4s0
Matches77
Innings35
overs229.3
Runs676
wickets14
bestinning2/25
bestmatch3/107
Average48.28
econ2.94
Strike Rate98.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches143
Innings46
overs216
Runs954
wickets29
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average32.89
econ4.41
Strike Rate44.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches261
Innings0
overs665.4
Runs2859
wickets99
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average28.87
econ4.29
Strike Rate40.30
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches247
Innings0
overs1320.1
Runs4010
wickets119
bestinning5/18
bestmatch
Average33.69
econ3.03
Strike Rate66.5
4W0
5W4
10W0
